Edition:
United Kingdom

Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)

VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

537.95INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.90 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs543.85
Open
Rs543.85
Day's High
Rs544.80
Day's Low
Rs531.75
Volume
589,586
Avg. Vol
1,256,221
52-wk High
Rs565.00
52-wk Low
Rs287.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - ARCELIK AS ::A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,.THE COMPANY WILL BE GOVERNED AS PER JOINT MANAGEMENT PRINCIPLES AND SHAREHOLDING RATIOS WILL BE AS ARDUTCH B.V. 49%, KOÇ HOLDING 1%, VOLTAS LIMITED 49%, TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED (TICL) 1%.THE JOINT VENTURE WILL BE ESTABLISHED WITH AN INITIAL CAPITAL OF C. USD 1,500.AFTER THE CLOSING DATE, A CAPITAL INCREASE OF USD 100 MILLION, MINIMUM INVESTMENT AMOUNT, IS PLANNED TO BE MADE TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS PLAN AND CASH FLOW REQUIREMENTS.THE JV COMPANY TO ENGAGE IN THE PRODUCTION AND SALES OF REFRIGERATORS, IN ADDITION TO THE SALES OF WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, DRYERS, MICROWAVES AND OTHER WHITE GOODS.WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT THE PRODUCTS WILL BE UNDER VOLTAS-BEKO BRAND.  Full Article

Voltas Dec-qtr profit up about 42 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Voltas Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 815.6 million rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 556.5 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 12 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 573.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.72 billion rupees.  Full Article

Voltas June-qtr consol profit rises 23.3 pct
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Voltas Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.58 billion rupees; consol total income from operations INR 18.55 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 1.27 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.03 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.64 billion rupees .  Full Article

India's Voltas Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 49 pct
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Voltas Ltd : India's Voltas Ltd - March-quarter consol net profit 1.76 billion rupees; consol net sales 18.76 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter consol net profit was 1.16 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 2.60 per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Voltas Ltd News

BRIEF-Voltas says no proposal approved regarding buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant

* Voltas Ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune"

» More VOLT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials