Koninklijke Vopak NV (VOPA.AS)

Vopak nominates Gerard Paulides as CFO and executive board member

Oct 17 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV ::REG-VOPAK NOMINATES GERARD PAULIDES AS NEW CFO AND MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD.NOMINATES GERARD PAULIDES AS CFO AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR 4 YEARS EFFECTIVE FEB 1, 2018‍​.‍GERARD PAULIDES WILL SUCCEED JACK DE KREIJ​.

Vopak and Exmar announce exploratory discussions

Koninklijke Vopak NV : Vopak and Exmar announce that discussions are currently taking place to explore the possibility of an acquisition of Exmar's share in its floating LNG storage and regasification business (FRSU's) by Vopak .As the outcome of these discussions between Vopak and Exmar is currently unknown, no further details are disclosed.

Koninklijke Vopak H1 net profit up 169 pct at 384.6 million euros

Koninklijke Vopak NV : H1 revenue 679.9 million euros ($770.73 million) versus 700.7 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 421 million euros versus 408 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA including exceptional items 627 million euros versus 411.5 million euros year ago . H1 net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares 384.6 million euros versus 143.0 million euros year ago . Expect demand for chemicals to grow in long term, particularly in Asia . Says there will be a step-by-step increasing need for better and more storage infrastructure .Global lng market conditions continue to be challenging due to an intensifying oversupply.

Vopak strengthens presence in Panama

Koninklijke Vopak NV : Announced on Wednesday an agreement with Chevron to manage and operate Chevron's existing 509,000 cbm terminal in Panama . Chevron continues to be the owner of the terminal . Vopak operations are expected to commence in Q3 2016 .Key regulatory approvals for the phase I development of an independent 360,000 cbm oil terminal owned by Vopak has been obtained at Bahia Las Minas at the same location.

Koninklijke Vopak on track with 2016 outlook

Koninklijke Vopak NV : Reiterates its expectation to exceed a 90 pct occupancy rate level in 2016 .Strategic priorities as set for period 2014 - 2016, including divestment program, are on schedule and will be completed in 2016.

Vopak successfully renewed 1 billion euro revolving credit facility

Koninklijke Vopak NV : Successfully renewed 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) revolving credit facility .New RCF is fully available for drawdown and will have an initial maturity of five years with two extension options of one year each..

Koninklijke Vopak divested its ownership in Japanese terminals

Koninklijke Vopak NV : Royal Vopak has divested its 40 pct ownership in joint venture Nippon Vopak Co. Ltd. to Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund . Agreed net cash proceeds, based on debt-free enterprise value of divested ownership, amounts to approximately 26 million euros ($28.94 million) (after capital gains tax) .From a financial reporting perspective divestment will be reported in Q2 2016 and will result in a small exceptional gain.