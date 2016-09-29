Vossloh AG (VOSG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vossloh appoints Andreas Busemann as CEO of Vossloh AG

Vossloh AG : Supervisory board of Vossloh AG appoints new CEO with effect from April 1, 2017 .Appoints Andreas Busemann as CEO of Vossloh AG.

Vossloh says Vossloh Locomotives wins locomotive contract

Vossloh AG : Vossloh Locomotives wins major locomotive contract . Vossloh Locomotives in Kiel signed a contract for delivery of 44 DE 18 diesel-electric locomotives with French company Akiem S.A.S. Akiem is one of leading leasing firms for rail vehicles in europe .Volume of order amounts to about 140 million euros ($155.51 million).

Vossloh wins additional large rail fastening systems order for high-speed line in China

Vossloh AG : Wins additional large rail fastening systems order for high-speed line in China .Has won another tender for high-speed fastening systems worth approximately 50 million euros ($55.25 million).

Vossloh successfully completes its capital increase

Vossloh AG : Successfully completes its capital increase . Vossloh's equity ratio increases to more than 38 percent .Due to the successful completion of capital increase, company has received approx. 126.9 million euros ($142.83 million).

Vossloh says gross proceeds from capital increase amount to 126.9 mln euros

Vossloh AG : Is about to complete capital increase resolved on May 24 . Gross proceeds from capital increase amount to 126.9 million euros ($142.33 million) .A total of 98.2 percent of subscription rights were exercised by subscription rights holders.

Germany's Vossloh in 127 mln eur capital increase

Vossloh AG : Vossloh aktiengesellschaft resolves on a capital increase . Expected proceeds from offering of eur 126.8 provide company with additional financial stability and flexibility for its intended profitable growth . Major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele has committed to exercise his subscription rights and will participate in capital increase according to his shareholding . He new shares will carry full dividend rights as of 1 january 2016 .New shares will be offered to existing shareholders by way of indirect subscription at a subscription ratio of 5:1 and at a subscription price of eur 48.00 per new share.

Vossloh AG confirms FY 2016 forecast, comments on FY 2017 outlook

Vossloh AG:Confirms forecast for group sales and EBIT development for 2016.For FY 2016, continues to anticipate sales between 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion euros and further continuous improvement in operational profitability.For 2017, on the basis of the current group structure, expects an EBIT margin of between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.3 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vossloh AG raises FY 2017 outlook, confirms FY 2016 outlook

Vossloh AG:Aims for EBIT margin of 5.5-6.5 percent from 2017- CEO.Previously planning for 2017 EBIT margin of between 5.5 pct and 6.0 pct.Still sees EBIT margin 2016 to increase to between 4.0 pct and 4.5 pct‍​.Sales of between 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion euros are forecast for FY 2016.FY 2016 revenue 1,297 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT margin 4.9 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2017 EBIT margin 6.2 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vossloh says CEO Schabert will not extend his contract after expiry in March 2017

Vossloh AG:Says CEO Schabert will not extend his contract after expiry in March 2017.

Vossloh AG comments on FY 2015 outlook, issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates, issues FY 2017 outlook below analysts' estimates

Vossloh AG:For 2015 anticipates for group, excluding business unit that is up for sale, sales of about 1.13 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to 1.16 billion euros.Sales growth 2016 of between 5 pct and 10 pct expected.EBIT margin 2016 will be between 4.0 pct and 4.5 pct.Planning for 2017 targets EBIT margin of between 5.5 pct and 6.0 pct on the basis of the current group structure.FY 2016 revenue 1,369 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT margin 5.4 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2017 EBIT margin 6.5 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.