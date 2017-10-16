Edition:
V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)

VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

521.10INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs15.85 (+3.14%)
Prev Close
Rs505.25
Open
Rs507.00
Day's High
Rs532.80
Day's Low
Rs503.00
Volume
424,979
Avg. Vol
335,332
52-wk High
Rs548.80
52-wk Low
Rs94.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

V2 Retail approves appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - V2 Retail Ltd :Says approved appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​.  Full Article

V2 Retail Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

