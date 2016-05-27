VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST.NS)
VST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,185.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.40 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs2,191.45
Open
Rs2,172.00
Day's High
Rs2,207.90
Day's Low
Rs2,168.00
Volume
8,453
Avg. Vol
11,368
52-wk High
Rs2,495.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,668.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
VST Tillers Tractors March-qtr profit rises
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd declares interim dividend
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 15 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each. (150%), for the year ending March 31, 2016.Says interim dividend as stated above will be paid/dispatched on or before March 31, 2016. Full Article