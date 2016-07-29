Edition:
United Kingdom

Vesuvius PLC (VSVS.L)

VSVS.L on London Stock Exchange

581.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
581.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
608,014
52-wk High
633.00
52-wk Low
335.90

Latest Key Developments

Vesuvius says FY expectations remain unchanged
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Vesuvius Plc : Full year expectations remain unchanged . H1 revenue from continuing operations fell 4.9 pct to 668.3 million stg . Revenue, profit and return on sales in line with expectations . Trading profit for half year was 59.1 mln stg, down 16.5 pct . Group revenue from our continuing operations was 668.3 mln stg, a reduction of 4.9 pct . Underlying group revenue, adjusted for effects of acquisitions and currency translation differences, down by 7.5 pct for six months . Additional 5 mln stg of restructuring benefit has been identified . Total annualised cost savings of 25 mln stg expected to be delivered by end of 2017 . Adverse impact of any potential ongoing weaker pound sterling on Vesuvius is limited . Decreases detailed were expected . Board has recommended an interim dividend of 5.15 pence per share .Interim dividend 5.15 pence per share.  Full Article

Vesuvius ses FY underlying trading similar to H2 2015
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Vesuvius Plc : Overall market conditions remain unchanged since we announced our 2015 full year results . Continue to make good progress with our self-help and restructuring actions . Expect underlying trading environment for balance of year to remain similar to that experienced in second half of 2015 . Expect our trading performance to be in line with current full year expectations .Remain confident in our ability to capitalise on any recovery in our addressable markets in medium term.  Full Article

Vesuvius PLC News

