Vesuvius PLC (VSVS.L)

Vesuvius Plc : Full year expectations remain unchanged . H1 revenue from continuing operations fell 4.9 pct to 668.3 million stg . Revenue, profit and return on sales in line with expectations . Trading profit for half year was 59.1 mln stg, down 16.5 pct . Group revenue from our continuing operations was 668.3 mln stg, a reduction of 4.9 pct . Underlying group revenue, adjusted for effects of acquisitions and currency translation differences, down by 7.5 pct for six months . Additional 5 mln stg of restructuring benefit has been identified . Total annualised cost savings of 25 mln stg expected to be delivered by end of 2017 . Adverse impact of any potential ongoing weaker pound sterling on Vesuvius is limited . Decreases detailed were expected . Board has recommended an interim dividend of 5.15 pence per share .Interim dividend 5.15 pence per share.