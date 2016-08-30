VTG AG (VT9G.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
VTG lowers 2016 guidance after weak H1
VTG
WL Ross sells 20 pct of VTG AG, completing a EUR358 million divestiture
Wl Ross & Co. Llc : Terms of transaction were not disclosed . Affiliate CEW Germany GMBH sold about 20 percent of outstanding shares in Vtg Aktiengesellschaft to Kuehne Holding AG .WL Ross & Co. sells 20 percent of VTG AG, completing a EUR358 million divestiture. Full Article
VTG AG announces new major shareholders
VTG AG:Announces two new major shareholders.The Joachim Herz Stiftung in Hamburg has communicated that it will hold ten percent of company’s share capital and will thereby become the third largest shareholder.Hamburg-Based bank M.M.Warburg & CO will hold five percent of VTG in the future.Purchase agreements will close shortly. Full Article
VTG AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, gives FY 2016 outlook below analysts' estimates
VTG AG:Proposes dividend of 0.50 euros per share for 2015.Sees 2016 revenue of between 1.03 billion euros and 1.07 billion euros.Sees 2016 EBITDA of between 345 million euros and 355 million euros.FY 2016 revenue 1,065 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 361.23 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
VTG AG confirms FY 2015 forecast
VTG AG:2015 forecast unchanged.Sees FY 2015 revenue of 1.0– 1.1 billion euros and EBITDA of 325 – 350 million euros.FY 2015 revenue estimate 1.05 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 EBITDA estimate 341.06 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 29
