Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX.MX)
WALMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
42.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
42.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.14%)
$0.06 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$41.94
$41.94
Open
$42.06
$42.06
Day's High
$42.46
$42.46
Day's Low
$41.84
$41.84
Volume
18,009,949
18,009,949
Avg. Vol
13,226,877
13,226,877
52-wk High
$44.85
$44.85
52-wk Low
$34.70
$34.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Walmex posts third-quarter revenue growth after earthquake sales boom
MEXICO CITY Mexican retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico on Thursday reported a 7.8 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, benefiting from earthquakes in Mexico last month that prompted shopping sprees for donations of supplies to displaced people.