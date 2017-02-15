Edition:
Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd (WBOJ.J)

WBOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,299.00ZAc
2:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

133.00 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
14,166.00
Open
14,300.00
Day's High
14,300.00
Day's Low
14,046.00
Volume
51,434
Avg. Vol
75,164
52-wk High
16,438.00
52-wk Low
13,250.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WBO sees six-month HEPS from total ops down between 37.5-42.5 pct
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd : Headline earnings per share expected down 37.5 pct to 42.5 pct to between 371 and 403 cents . Says HEPS from total operations down 37.55 - 42.4 percent for six months to Dec. 31 . Recognised full value of co's socio-economic contribution arising from settlement agreement signed with government of S.Africa on Oct.11 . Headline earnings per share seen 5-10 pct up at between 677 and 709 cents excluding once-off settlement .Says HEPS from total operations excluding loss-making Australia project seen to be between 5-10 percent up for six months to Dec. 31.  Full Article

Wilson Bayly Holmes FY HEPS from cont ops up 23,8 pct to 1 343 cents
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd : FY revenue up 6,3 pct to r30,7 billion 2015: r28,8 billion (restated) . FY HEPS continuing operations up 23,8 pct to 1 343 cents 2015: 1 085 cents (restated) .Dividend up 22 pct to 448 cents 2015: 368 cents.  Full Article

Wilson Bayly Holmes FY HEPS up 20 pct to 30 pct
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd :Sees FY HEPS up 20 pct to 30 pct to between 1 309 and 1 418 cents.  Full Article

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd News

UPDATE 1-Settlement charge hits earnings at South Africa's WBHO

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African builder Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd (WBHO) reported a 2.5 percent decline in full-year earnings due to its payment towards a fund to develop skills in the sector and give black workers a bigger role.

