Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS)

WCKH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

622.35INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.40 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs618.95
Open
Rs619.85
Day's High
Rs628.80
Day's Low
Rs618.45
Volume
397,581
Avg. Vol
1,103,164
52-wk High
Rs898.90
52-wk Low
Rs530.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wockhardt gets U.S. FDA approval for antibiotic injection
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd :Says Wockhardt receives US FDA approval for antibiotic injection.Says is expected to launch this product in United States, soon.Says product is being manufactured at a contract manufacturing facility, based near Milan, Italy.Says received approval from US FDA for an ANDA for 1gm, and 2gm injections of Oxacillin.  Full Article

Wockhardt says inspection at Chikalthana unit completed without critical observations
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Wockhardt Ltd :Inspection of unit at l-1, Chikalthana, Aurangabad by UK MHRA completed without any critical observations.  Full Article

Wockhardt says FDA issues import alert on co's Gujarat API unit
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Wockhardt Ltd : FDA updated import alert 66-40 on Gujarat API unit;co awaits FDA official communication in matter; co initiated steps to address FDA concerns .  Full Article

Wockhardt says Chikalthana gets EIR clearance
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Wockhardt Ltd : Clarifies on news item "chikalthana gets eir clearance with no observations". . Chikalthana, h-14/2 waluj and b-15/2 waluj in maharashtra gets eir with observations .  Full Article

India's Wockhardt March-qtr consol net profit up about 26 pct
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Wockhardt Ltd : India's Wockhardt Ltd - March-quarter consol net profit 429 million rupees versus net profit of 340.8 million rupees year ago . India's Wockhardt Ltd - March-quarter consol net sales 10.13 billion rupees versus 10.79 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Wockhardt recommends dividend of 0.01 percent
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Wockhardt Ltd : Recommended dividend of 0.01 percent . India's Wockhardt Ltd - issue of NCDs of up to 12 billion rupees .  Full Article

Wockhardt Ltd's new sterile injectable plant issued a Form 483 by the FDA - ENPNWS
Wednesday, 20 Jan 2016 

Wockhardt Ltd:Wockhardt, already trying to get out from under an FDA warning letter for two key plants, has come up short in its effort to get the agency to approve a new sterile injectables facility - RTRS.The drugmaker last week acknowledged in a public filing that it had received a Form 483 with 9 observations during an inspection by the FDA for the new facility in Shendra, Aurangabad.- RTRS.The filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange said it was responding to the agency about how it intends to fix the GMP violations.- RTRS.Wockhardt also indicated there would be no effect to sales because it is not currently shipping product to the U.S. But the news was hard on its stock price, pushing it down 17% Friday to its lowest point in four months, Reuters reports.- RTRS.  Full Article

BRIEF-Wockhardt gets U.S. FDA approval for antibiotic injection

Says Wockhardt receives US FDA approval for antibiotic injection

