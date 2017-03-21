WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (WCMKk.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz FY FFO I more than doubles to 18.0 mln euros

WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz Ag : FY funds from operations (FFO I) more than doubled to 18.0 million euros ($19.38 million) . Dividend of minimum 50 pct of FFO expected for business year 2017 again . FY rental income increased to 32.6 million euros ($35.09 million) after 10.4 million euros in previous year .FFO I guidance for 2017: 23-24 million euros - already supported by existing portfolio and latest acquisitions.

WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz H1 FFO I up at 8.3 mln euros

WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG : WCM continues growth path with half-year results and plans dividend pay-out for 2016 . H1 FFO I stands at 8.3 million euros (prev. year: 0.2 million euros) . Management board reaffirms 2016 forecast . First dividend pay-out since operational restart planned for full year 2016 . H1 EPRA NAV rose to 335.0 million euros or 2.54 euro per share (year-end 2015: 290.6 million euros or 2.38 euro per share) .Rental income for first six months of current year rose significantly to 15.4 million euros versus 2.2 million euros for same period in 2015.

Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz: lease contract for asset in Straubing

Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG : Announces a further lease contract for newly acquired asset in Straubing .10 year contract was signed with a leading fashion retailer and adds 0.14 million euros ($155,946.00) to annual rental income.

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz resolves non-cash capital increase to buy a retail park

Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG : Resolves non-cash capital increase to acquire a retail park in Straubing . In total company issued 10,000,000 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares under exclusion of existing shareholders' subscription rights for a price of 2.80 euros ($3.17) per share . Company's issued share capital increases to 130,772,500 euros or 8.3 pct . Contribution in kind consists of a 94.9 pct share in a retail park .Purchase price for retail park with a total rental space of 35,178 square metres is 54.8 million euros.

WCM swings to positive FFO I in Q1

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG : Says real estate portfolio increased by 4.9 percent to 530.5 million eur (year-end 2015: 505.7 million eur) . Funds from operations (FFO I) increased to 4.4 million eur and FFO II to 4.9 million eur . Net loan-to-value (LTV) stands at 52 percent . Reaffirmed guidance for 2016 and further portfolio growth anticipated through acquisitions . FFO is projected to be between 18.0 million euros and 21.0 million euros, compared to 7.9 million euros in 2015 .Consolidated net income of 1.7 million euros compared to 0.4 million euros in Q1 2015.

DIC Asset Q1 gross rental income at 27.6 mln euros

DIC Asset AG : Annual targets for 2016 affirmed . Q1 operating profit (FFO) up 20 per cent, to 14.5 million euros ($16.56 million)(Q1 2015: 12.1 million euros) . Stake in WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG raised to 24.9 per cent . Q1 11.8 million euros consolidated profit for period markedly higher year-on-year (Q1 2015: 1.3 million euros) .Q1 gross rental income of 27.6 million euros was slightly lower year-on-year (Q1 2015: 35.1 million euros).

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz disposes Bremerhaven asset at book value

WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG : WCM disposes Bremerhaven asset at book value . Selling price equals book value as of Dec. 31, 2015 .Including recent divestment of three assets wcm has sold four non-strategic assets totalling 25 million euros ($28.46 million)in 2016.

WCM extends CEO contract for Stavros Efremidis to 2021

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG : Extends CEO contract for Stavros Efremidis to 2021 .Frank Roseen left company on a mutual and amicable agreement as of 5 May 2016.

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz gives FY 2016 outlook

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG:Will continue with its portfolio expansion in FY 2016 and projects a FFO between 18.0 million and 21.0 million euros depending on acquisition and divestment targets.

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz buys further DIY store

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG:Acquires further DIY store ‍.Purchase price of around 22 million euros with a leasable area of around 13,500 square metres​ ‍.Long-term lease of 15 years from closing date​ ‍.Closing of transaction is scheduled for end of Q1 of 2016​.