Waste Connections Inc (WCN.TO)
89.40CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.29 (+0.33%)
$89.11
$89.42
$89.59
$89.02
268,839
472,915
$89.59
$65.79
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Waste Connections reports Q2 revenue C$727.6 million
Waste Connections Inc
Waste Connections says New Waste Connections entered new credit agreement
Waste Connections Inc
Waste Connections, Progressive Waste complete combination
Waste Connections Inc
Waste Connections, Progressive Waste Solutions merger to close on June 1st
Waste Connections Inc
Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd appoints Dan Pio Chief Executive Officer
Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd:Announced that Dan Pio, Executive Vice President and Chief Integration Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective Friday, January 29, 2016. Full Article
Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd says CFO Ian Kidson step down
Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd:Announces senior management changes.William Herman appointed executive vice president and interim chief financial officer.Ian Kidson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, have stepped down to pursue other opportunities.Says quarin will step down from the role of president and chief executive officer.Kevin Walbridge,chief Operating officer, and ian kidson,cfo, stepped down. Full Article
