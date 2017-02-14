Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO)
12.93CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.17 (+1.33%)
$12.76
$13.02
$13.25
$12.81
3,606,288
1,630,545
$17.86
$5.54
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Canopy Growth Corp reports Q3 earnings per share c$0.02
Canopy Growth Corp
Canopy Growth Corp renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc
Canopy Growth Corp
Canopy Growth posts Q1 loss of $0.04/share
Canopy Growth Corp: Canopy Growth reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results . Q1 revenue rose 300 percent to C$7.0 million .Canopy Growth Corp qtrly loss per share of $0.04. Full Article
Canopy Growth increases bought deal financing to $30 mln
Canopy Growth Corp
Canopy Growth underwriters have agreed to purchase 6.8 million common shares of corporation
Canopy Growth : Canopy growth corporation announces $25 million bought deal financing .Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 6.8 million common shares of corporation at a price of $3.65 per common share. Full Article
Canopy Growth secures $5.5 million in loan facilities
Canopy Growth Corp
Canopy Growth Corp, Bedrocan Canada launch Brazil joint venture
Canopy Growth Corp
Canopy Growth qtrly loss per share $0.05
Canopy Growth Corp
Canopy Growth Corporation announces closing of bought deal financing
Canopy Growth Corporation:Says it has closed its previously announced short form prospectus offering, on a bought deal basis, including the exercise in full of underwriters' over-allotment option.total of 7,012,700 common shares in the capital of the Company were sold at a price of $2.05 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,376,035.00.Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by Dundee Securities Ltd. and including GMP Securities L.P., INFOR Financial Inc. and M Partners Inc.intends to use net proceeds from Offering primarily for capital expenditures at facilities, operational expenses and general working capital purposes.General working capital purposes including salaries, general maintenance, utilities, costs associated with regulatory compliance, and costs associated with derivative product production and international programs. Full Article
BRIEF-Tweed and DNA Genetics renew and expand their partnership
* Tweed Inc - Tweed Inc and DNA Holding LLC announce renewal and expansion of their partnership through to October 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: