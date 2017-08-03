Edition:
United Kingdom

Western Forest Products Inc (WEF.TO)

WEF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.68CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
$2.63
Open
$2.62
Day's High
$2.71
Day's Low
$2.58
Volume
1,411,578
Avg. Vol
900,715
52-wk High
$2.84
52-wk Low
$1.79

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Western Forest Products Q2 earnings per share C$0.06
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc :Western announces second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share c$0.06.Q2 revenue C$287.4 million versus C$301.8 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly lumber production was 207 million board feet, 11 pct lower than q2 of 2016.Western Forest Products Inc - qtrly timberlands log production was 1.1 million cubic metres, 17 pct lower than in same period last year.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07, revenue view c$307.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Continue to pursue marketing and disposition of certain non-core assets.  Full Article

Western Forest Products Inc reports Q4 EPS C$0.09
Friday, 17 Feb 2017 

Western Forest Products Inc : Western announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 year-end results . Q4 revenue C$293 million . Q4 earnings per share C$0.09 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Western Forest Products Inc - expect near-term pricing volatility caused by uncertainty over Canada - United States softwood lumber trade dispute.  Full Article

Western Forest Products Inc. Confirms Record Date on First Quarter 2016 Dividend
Monday, 22 Feb 2016 

Western Forest Products Inc:confirm that a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share will be paid with respect to the Company's Q1 2016 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 2, 2016 and will be distributed on or about March 18, 2016.  Full Article

Western Forest Products Inc - Historic deal to protect Canada rainforest from logging - Reuters
Monday, 1 Feb 2016 

Western Forest Products Inc:British Columbia is set to announce an historic agreement to protect a massive swath of rainforest along its coastline - RTRS.having reached a deal that marries the interests of First Nations, the logging industry and environmentalists after a decade of often-tense negotiations - RTRS.The agreement will see roughly 85% of forest within the Great Bear Rainforest protected, with the other 15% available for logging under the "most stringent" standards in North America, environmental groups involved in the talks said. - RTRS.The Great Bear Rainforest is one of the world's largest temperate rainforests and the habitat of the Spirit Bear, a rare subspecies of the black bear with white fur and claws. It is also home to 26 Aboriginal groups, known as First Nations. - RTRS."Under this landmark agreement, more old and second growth forest will be protected, while still ensuring opportunities for economic development and jobs for local First Nations," said Premier Christy Clark in a statement. - RTRS.The Great Bear rainforest, which includes forests, waterways and mountains, covers 6.4 million hectares of the province's coast. - RTRS.By the early 2000s, environmental groups and industry players, including Interfor Corp, Western Forest Products Inc and Catalyst Paper, had started talks. - RTRS.At the same time, government began negotiating with the Coastal First Nations and Nanwakolas Council. - RTRS.  Full Article

Western Forest Products Inc News

BRIEF-Western Forest Products Q2 earnings per share C$0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Earnings vs. Estimates

