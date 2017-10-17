John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
694.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
694.00
4,263,998
909.00
553.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
John Wood secures engineering contract from Honghua for LNG platform development in Mexico
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Honghua Group Ltd <0196.HK>:HONGHUA GROUP AWARDED $12 MILLION FEED CONTRACT TO WOOD FOR LNG PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT IN WEST DELTA AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO. Full Article
Wood Group wins multi-million dollar contract from Total
Oct 11 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc
Amec Foster issues update on non-core disposal programme
June 29 (Reuters) - Amec Foster Wheeler Plc
Shell discussing 17 asset disposals as part of $30 bln divestments - CFO
: Shell ceo says sees global refining to remain long . Shell cfo says concerned about potential loss of british influence on financial market legislation after brexit . Shell cfo says company in discussions on 17 asset disposals as part of $30 billion divestment programme . Shell ceo says had issues with helicopter transport to north sea platforms where wood group workers were on strike . Shell cfo says sees earnings impact of a few hundred million dollars per year from dutch government decision to cut groningen gas field output (London Equities Newsroom) ((+44 20 7542 7717;)). Full Article
Oilfield services provider Wood Group reiterates FY guidance
John Wood Group Plc
John Wood Group wins Kiewit services contract
John Wood Group Plc
John Wood buys Aberdeen-based engineering business
John Wood Group Plc
John Wood Group wins $140 mln worth of contracts
John Wood Group Plc
John Wood Group PLC awarded Shell industrial services contract
John Wood Group PLC:Says that it has secured new three year contract with Shell, to deliver industrial services to the St Fergus gas processing plant in Aberdeenshire and the Mossmorran gas processing plant and Braefoot Bay marine terminal in Fife, Scotland. Full Article
John Wood Group PLC hikes dividend as cost-cutting helps co survive oil slump - Reuters
John Wood Group PLC:John Wood Group Plc WG.L increased its full-year dividend by 10 percent as its aggressive cost-cutting actions helped it conserve cash. - RTRS.Shares in the company rose 7.2 percent to 230 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, making them the largest percentage gainers on the FTSE mid-250 Index .FTMC.The company's hike in dividend to 30.3 cents makes it stand out among its peers, as balance sheets in the sector become strained by the slump in oil prices.Wood Group said it had cut about 8,000 jobs, or about 20 percent of its workforce, and added that it delivered about $148 million in overhead savings in 2015.The company, which was founded in 1912 as a ship repair and marine engineering firm, said earnings before income, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 14.5 percent in the year to $469.7 million. It had forecast EBITA of $465 million for the year. Full Article
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 11
Oct 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points higher at 7,549.7 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.
