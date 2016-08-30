Diebold Nixdorf AG (WING.DE)
71.06EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.25 (+0.35%)
€70.81
€70.88
€71.20
€70.77
16,468
21,255
€73.62
€64.56
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Britain refers Diebold/Wincor merger for full investigation
Britain's Regulator The Cma Has Referred Diebold/Wincor Merger For An Indepth investigation:. Full Article
Diebold and Wincor merger faces British competition probe
Diebold, Incorporated and Wincor Nixdorf AG both supply ATMs to banks and independent ATM deployers. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that both parties compete closely in the supply of customer- operated ATMs in the UK. The CMA has also said that at present there is only one other credible competitor supplying such ATMs in the UK and there is limited prospect of other companies entering the UK market in the near future. The CMA has therefore found that the merger could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the supply of customer-operated ATMs in the UK. Diebold Has Until 26 August 2016 To Offer Proposals To Resolve Competition Concerns Identified By Cma. If Diebold Does Not Offer Such Undertakings, Or If Cma Is Unable To Accept Undertakings Offered, Merger Will Be Referred For An In Depth phase 2 investigation:. Full Article
Diebold to enter into a domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement with Wincor Nixdorf
Diebold Inc
Diebold says receives unconditional clearance in Poland, for Wincor Nixdorf deal
Diebold Inc
Wincor Nixdorf 9-mth net sales up 10 pct at 1.94 bln euros
Wincor Nixdorf AG
Wincor Nixdorf to deliver hardware, software and services to SOCAR service stations in Switzerland
Wincor Nixdorf AG
UK's CMA says considering if Diebold-Wincor deal will lessen competition
UK'S CMA : Considering whether anticipated acquisition by Diebold of Wincor Nixdorf will result in substantial fall of competition (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136). Full Article
Wincor Nixdorf and China's Aisino establish joint venture
Wincor Nixdorf AG
Diebold's Wincor Nixdorf deal gets multiple antitrust clearances in Europe
Diebold Inc
Austrian Competition Authority announces clearance of Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf
Diebold : Austrian competition authority announced that acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf AG will be cleared effective , May 10, 2016 .Austrian competition authority announces clearance of Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf. Full Article
BRIEF-Wincor Nixdorf Q3 net profit down 8 pct at 24 million euros
* Q3 EBITA WITHOUT RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES AT EUR 43 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47 MILLION YEAR AGO