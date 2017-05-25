Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wizz Air posts FY total revenue increase of 10 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc :FY total revenue increase of 10% to eur 1,571 million.FY profit for year (IFRS) was a record eur 246.0 million, a year on year increase of 27.5%..Fy underlying net profit was higher at eur 225 million amidst industry wide yield pressures.Fy o ancillary revenue up 23% to eur 655.7 million, ancillary revenue up eur 0.8 to eur 27.5 per passenger.Total cash at end of march 2017 was eur 929.9 million of which eur 774.0 million was free cash.Fy total unit revenue declined 8.5% to 3.75 euro cents per available seat kilometre (ASK)..Fy total unit costs fell by 7.8% to 3.15 euro cents per ask..Fy reported net profit margin increased 2.2ppt to 15.8%..Fy underlying net profit margin decreased by 1.3ppt to 14.5%.F18 profit guidance of between eur 250m and eur 270m.Negative translation effect on british pound revenues due to Brexit in FY2017 is estimated at eur 17 million.Had a strong start to fy2018 due to timing of easter.Fy18 group net profit is currently expected to be in a range between eur 250 million and eur 270 million in fy2018.

Wizz Air passenger numbers rise 17.9 pct in September

Wizz Air Holdings Plc : Sept passengers +17.9 pct .Sept load factor +0.7ppts.

Wizz Air says passenger numbers rise 16.6 pct in August

Wizz Air Holdings Plc : August capacity +17.0% . August passengers +16.6% .August load factor 93.0%, down 0.3 ppts.

Wizz Air says June load factor increases slightly

Wizz Air Holdings Plc : Capacity 2.19 mln versus 1.90 mln, up 15.3 pct in June . Passengers up 16.2 pct to 2.01 mln in June 2016 .June load factor at 91.7 pct versus 91.0 pct, up 0.8ppts.

Wizz Air says Executive Vice President John Stephenson to step down

Wizz Air Holdings Plc :John Stephenson, group's executive vice president has informed company of his decision to resign with effect from 24 August 2016.

Wizz Air May passengers up 21.8 pct

Wizz Air Holdings Plc : May 2016 traffic statistics: . Wizz air grows passenger numbers by 22 pct . May load factor at 90.1 pct versus 89.0 pct .May passengers number at 1,964,088 versus 1,612,955, up 21.8 pct.

Wizz Air FY net profit up 53 pct, sees further growth

Wizz Air Holdings Plc : Underlying net profit eur 224 million, up 53% y/y; . Underlying net profit margin 16% . Expects group's net profit for year to 31 march 2017 in range of eur 245 million and eur 255 million (excluding exceptional items) . guidance is heavily caveated by the revenue performance for the second half of FY2017, a period for which we currently have limited visibility . Total FY revenue increased by 16% to eur 1,429 million; ancillary up 23% to eur 534 million . FY total unit costs fell by 5% to 3.43 euro cents per ask 3 .Ancillary revenue per passenger increased by 2% to eur 27 Further company coverage: [WIZZ.L] (Reporting By Conor Humphries) ((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com;)).