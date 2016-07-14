Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Workspace Q1 total rent roll up 4.9 pct

Workspace Group Plc : Q1 total rent roll up 4.9 pct (3.8 mln stg) to 82 mln stg (31 March 2016: 78.2 mln stg) . Q1 like-for-like rent roll up 2 pct (0.9 mln stg) to 46.8 mln stg (31 March 2016: £45.9m) ."Full impact on UK economy of last month's EU referendum is as yet unknown" - CEO.

Workspace confirms in talks to acquire Hammersmith office campus

Workspace Group Plc : Response to media speculation . Notes media speculation regarding potential acquisition of an office campus in hammersmith for around £120 million. . There can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed. .Confirms that it has been in discussions for asset in question and if acquisition was to proceed, it would be funded from existing resources.

Workspace to sell remaining properties in Blackrock Workspace JV

Workspace Group Plc : Exchange of contracts for disposal of remaining seven properties in Blackrock Workspace Property Trust joint venture, in which workspace has a 20 pct interest, for 118 mln stg . Following completion of these disposals, a performance fee will be payable by BWPT to workspace based on returns achieved over five years of joint venture .Fee is estimated to be 24 mln stg, in line with amount recognised by Workspace in accounts for year ended 31 March 2016.

Workspace full-year profit rises

Workspace Group Plc : FY profit before tax up 8.7% to £391.3m (2015: £360.0m) . Total dividend per share up 25% to 15.05p (2015: 12.04p) . FY EPRA net asset value per share up 31.3% to £9.23 (2015: £7.03) . FY total net rental income up 28.4% to £74.1m (31 march 2015: £57.7m) . Like-For-Like occupancy 90.7% (31 March 2015: 91.8%) .Are aware of uncertainty caused by upcoming EU referendum but remain confident in resilience of our customer base and business model.

Workspace Group PLC announces disposal of industrial portfolio

Workspace Group PLC:Says the exchange of contracts for disposal of five light industrial buildings for 64 mln pounds.Industrial estates - Acton, NW10, Atlas, NW2, Bounds Green, N11, Fairways, E10, and Hamilton Road, SE27 - total 396,000 sq. ft. of net lettable space with an average rent per sq. ft. of 9.07 pounds.

Workspace Group PLC announces disposal

Workspace Group PLC:Announce the exchange of contracts for the disposal of three light industrial buildings in Park Royal, NW10, for £7.0m.