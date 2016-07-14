Edition:
Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L)

WKP.L on London Stock Exchange

883.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
883.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
175,739
52-wk High
959.00
52-wk Low
615.00

Workspace Q1 total rent roll up 4.9 pct
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Workspace Group Plc : Q1 total rent roll up 4.9 pct (3.8 mln stg) to 82 mln stg (31 March 2016: 78.2 mln stg) . Q1 like-for-like rent roll up 2 pct (0.9 mln stg) to 46.8 mln stg (31 March 2016: £45.9m) ."Full impact on UK economy of last month's EU referendum is as yet unknown" - CEO.  Full Article

Workspace confirms in talks to acquire Hammersmith office campus
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Workspace Group Plc : Response to media speculation . Notes media speculation regarding potential acquisition of an office campus in hammersmith for around £120 million. . There can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed. .Confirms that it has been in discussions for asset in question and if acquisition was to proceed, it would be funded from existing resources.  Full Article

Workspace to sell remaining properties in Blackrock Workspace JV
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Workspace Group Plc : Exchange of contracts for disposal of remaining seven properties in Blackrock Workspace Property Trust joint venture, in which workspace has a 20 pct interest, for 118 mln stg . Following completion of these disposals, a performance fee will be payable by BWPT to workspace based on returns achieved over five years of joint venture .Fee is estimated to be 24 mln stg, in line with amount recognised by Workspace in accounts for year ended 31 March 2016.  Full Article

Workspace full-year profit rises
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Workspace Group Plc : FY profit before tax up 8.7% to £391.3m (2015: £360.0m) . Total dividend per share up 25% to 15.05p (2015: 12.04p) . FY EPRA net asset value per share up 31.3% to £9.23 (2015: £7.03) . FY total net rental income up 28.4% to £74.1m (31 march 2015: £57.7m) . Like-For-Like occupancy 90.7% (31 March 2015: 91.8%) .Are aware of uncertainty caused by upcoming EU referendum but remain confident in resilience of our customer base and business model.  Full Article

Workspace Group PLC announces disposal of industrial portfolio
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Workspace Group PLC:Says the exchange of contracts for disposal of five light industrial buildings for 64 mln pounds.Industrial estates - Acton, NW10, Atlas, NW2, Bounds Green, N11, Fairways, E10, and Hamilton Road, SE27 - total 396,000 sq. ft. of net lettable space with an average rent per sq. ft. of 9.07 pounds.  Full Article

Workspace Group PLC announces disposal
Wednesday, 9 Dec 2015 

Workspace Group PLC:Announce the exchange of contracts for the disposal of three light industrial buildings in Park Royal, NW10, for £7.0m.  Full Article

BRIEF-Office space provider Workspace sells property for 14 mln stg

* ‍ANNOUNCES THE EXCHANGE OF CONTRACTS FOR DISPOSAL OF STRATFORD OFFICE VILLAGE, E15, FOR £14M​

