Wilmar International Ltd (WLIL.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wilmar International and Raizen Energia to form joint venture

Wilmar International Ltd :Raízen Energia S.A. and Wilmar International announce creation of a new joint venture called Raízen And Wilmar Sugar Pte..

Wilmar International Ltd and ADM receive approvals for Olenex joint venture

Wilmar International Ltd : Archer Daniels Midland Company and Wilmar International announced that they received all required competition approvals for their agreement . Companies anticipate formally launching new venture in coming weeks .Agreement stipulates that refined oils and fats from ADM's other plants in Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Poland and U.K. Be marketed by Olenex.

Wilmar International posts quarterly net loss of $220.1 mln

Wilmar International Ltd : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . Qtrly revenue $9.37 billion versus $9.28 billion a year ago . Qtrly net loss $220.1 million versus profit of $193.2 million a year ago . Group's integrated agribusiness model remains intact and resilient . Barring unforeseen circumstances, the group's performance for the rest of the year is expected to be satisfactory . Recent developments in joint ventures in Vietnam and India strengthen the long term prospects in these countries . The company's interim tax exempt (one-tier) dividend of s$0.025 per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2016 .

Wilmar International announces forecast for second quarter, half year

Wilmar International Ltd : Sugar losses for 2q2016 are expected to be greater than 2q2015 . Wilmar International Limited (profit guidance) . 2q2016 losses were largely attributed to the manufacturing sub-segment within oilseeds and grains and partially to the sugar segment . Group is expected to report net losses of approximately us$230 million for second quarter . Dry weather in Australia in early part of year is expected to reduce volume of cane crushed in fy2016 as compared to fy2015 . Barring unforeseen circumstances, operating environment for the group for rest of the year is expected to normalize . Group is still expected to be profitable in H1, although profit is expected to be "significantly lower" .

Bunge, Wilmar to form joint venture in Vietnam

Bunge Ltd : Bunge and wilmar to form joint venture in vietnam . Bunge will sell 45% of its equity in its vietnam crush operations to wilmar .Deal creates three-party jv with bunge and wilmar as equal 45% shareholders and quang dung retaining its existing 10% stake in operations.

Wilmar International posts qtrly net profit of $239.4 mln

Wilmar International Ltd : Qtrly revenue $9.00 billion versus $ 9.41 billion a year ago . "Expect the recent improvements in cpo prices to benefit our Plantation business" . Qtrly net profit $239.4 million versus $232.0 million a year ago . Recent volatility in sugar prices will also have an effect on our sugar operations . Says no dividend has been declared for the quarter ended 31 March 2016 . Operating conditions in the second quarter are expected to be challenging ."Crush margins are expected to come under pressure as a result of excessive soybean arrivals into China".

Wilmar International Ltd - Brazil watchdog reviews proposed Raizen, Wilmar trading venture - Reuters

Wilmar International Ltd:Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade is reviewing a proposed tie-up between sugar and ethanol producer Raizen Energia SA and trader Wilmar International Ltd, as prices for the commodity recover amid tightening global supply - RTRS.The proposed joint venture aims to export a type of Brazilian sugar known as VHP, a filing by Cade in the government's official gazzette on Wednesday said. - RTRS.Cade cited the companies as saying the supply relationship between Raízen and Wilmar would be strengthened by the tie-up - RTRS.Raízen, a joint venture between Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L, declined to comment. - RTRS.