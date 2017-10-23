Worldline SA (WLN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Worldline Q3 revenue rises to 385.6 million euros

Oct 23 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA ::Q3 RESULTS‍​.Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​385.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 362.9 MLN YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS OBJECTIVES FOR 2017‍​.

Worldline installed its YOMANI payment terminals in German stores of C&A‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA ::INSTALLED ITS YOMANI PAYMENT TERMINALS IN ALL GERMAN STORES OF INTERNATIONAL FASHION HOUSE C&A‍​.AS OF THE END OF AUGUST, ALL OF C&A'S GERMAN STORES ARE NOW EQUIPPED WITH AROUND 2,200 NEW TERMINALS.

Komercni banka says concludes sale of 80 pct stake in Cataps to Worldline

: Komercni banka says completes sale of 80 percent stake in Cataps subsidiary to Worldline SA for 727 million crowns (26.92 million euros) . An agreement on the sale of Cataps, providing services for electronic payments and payment terminals for retailers, was signed in February, Komercni banka said (1 euro = 27.0049 Czech crowns) (Prague Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Worldline H1 net income group share rises to 92.1 million euros

Worldline Sa : H1 net income group share 92.1 million euros ($101.17 million) versus 48.7 million euros year ago . H1 operating margin before depreciation & amortization 117.2 million euros versus 105.7 million euros year ago . H1 revenue ‍​614.8 million euros versus 579.8 million euros year ago . All 2016 objectives confirmed with guidance for revenue growth raised . At the end of June 2016, backlog totaled 1.8 billion euros, stable at 1.5 years of revenue . Group expects to achieve FY organic growth of its revenue, at constant scope and exchange rates, of above +3 pct .Group has the ambition for 2016 to generate free cash flow of between 135 million euros and 140 million euros, including the exceptional cash-out linked to the acquisition costs (c. 12 million euros) related to Equens.

Worldline confirms 2016 guidance

Worldline SA:Said all 2016 objectives confirmed.

Gemalto and Worldline join forces on mobile payment deployment

Gemalto NV:Gemalto and Worldline join forces on mobile payment deployment for bank card issuers.Companies are working together to enable seamless onboarding of banks and card issuers to mobile payment wallets provided by device manufacturers.

Sephora selects Worldline to launch new connected store

Worldline SA:Sephora selects Worldline to launch "Sephora Flash", a new connected store.

Worldline to be included in the SBF 120 index

Euronext NV:Announces the quarterly review of the CAC family indices.Sodexo to be included in the CAC 40 index.Alstom to be removed from the CAC 40 index.Alstom and Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Next 20 index.Sodexo and Edenred to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index.Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred to be excluded from the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred, Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index.Eutelsat, Adocia and Coface to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index.Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the SBF 120 index.Adocia and Coface to be removed from the SBF 120 index.Adocia, Coface, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC small index.Spie and Worldline to be removed from the CAC small index.Amundi, Edenred, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index.Eutelsat to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index.Amundi, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016.

Worldline comments on FY 2016 guidance

Worldline SA:Group has ambition to generate free cash flow of between 135-140 million euros for 2016​.Expects to achieve 2016 organic growth of its revenue, at constant scope and exchange rates, of circa +3 pct​.‍Group has 2016 objective to increase OMDA margin by circa +80 basis points compared to 2015.

Worldline announces summary proceedings ruling regarding ANTAI contract

Worldline SA:Says as previously announced, it has appealed against French administration's intention not to renew with Worldline automated traffic offence processing contract (which had been notified at end of October 2015).Says the judge, ruling in summary proceedings, has notified its decision to overrule Worldline's appeal.Says this decision will have no impact in 2015 and should have limited OMDA impact in 2016 at Worldline level, given necessary anticipated extension and transition related activities.