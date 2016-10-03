Edition:
Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)

WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

66.60INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs66.95
Open
Rs67.95
Day's High
Rs69.20
Day's Low
Rs66.00
Volume
1,273,991
Avg. Vol
844,092
52-wk High
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

J C Penney Co spokeswoman- no intention of discontinuing relationship with Welspun
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

J C Penney Co Inc : Says no intention of discontinuing relationship with welspun, offering refund on certain Royal Velvet items made by Welspun . Spokeswoman - Welspun unable to provide assurances needed to confirm that 100 percent of cotton fibers used were Egyptian grown Further company coverage: [JCP.N] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Welspun India getting full supply chain reviewed by external agency
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Welspun India Ltd : Getting its full supply chain reviewed by external agency .  Full Article

Target severs ties with Welspun over Egyptian-cotton dispute- Bloomberg
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

: Target severs ties with Welspun over Egyptian-cotton dispute- Bloomberg . Target Corp says discovered last month that 750,000 sheets and pillowcases labeled Egyptian cotton were made with another type of cotton - Bloomberg . Target says informed Welspun that, due to this conduct, in the process of terminating relationship with them - Bloomberg . Target says phasing out all of its products from Welspun - Bloomberg .Target says withdrawal includes two lines of Egyptian cotton bedding, and not all of its Egyptian cotton sheets are affected- Bloomberg.  Full Article

Welspun India June-qtr consol net profit rises
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Welspun India Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.02 billion rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 13.86 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.83 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol net sales was 12.46 billion rupees . Further company coverage [WLSP.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Welspun India Ltd News

BRIEF-Welspun India June-qtr consol profit down 38 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 2.09 billion rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

