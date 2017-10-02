William Hill PLC (WMH.L)
248.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
248.00
--
--
--
--
4,148,192
312.80
239.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
William Hill confirms Ruth Prior joined board as CFO
Oct 2 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc
Amaya Inc says confirms potential merger talks with William Hill
Amaya Inc
William Hill sees FY profit at top of range as 888-Rank bid falls through
William Hill Plc
Rank delays FY results citing on-going deal talks with William Hill
Rank Group Plc
Rank Group,888 confirm making a revised offer for William Hill
Rank Group Plc
Rank Group and 888 said to have submitted offer for William Hill valuing it at 364P apiece- FT
: Rank Group and 888 consortium is said to have submitted a formal offer for William Hill that values the shares at 364P apiece- FT, citing sources Source (http://on.ft.com/2bg5cLn) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
William Hill signs 3-year betting deal with Chelsea Football Club
William Hill Plc
William Hill says acquires Grand Parade for 13.6 mln stg
William Hill Plc
William Hill says trading remains in line with previous guidance
William Hill Plc
Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De
- Is Paddy Power Betfair still the best horse to back after today's results?
- Why are ITV plc and William Hill plc topping M&A charts?
- Are these 3 stocks 'buys' following today's results?
- Is William Hill plc a buy after bid approach from Rank Group plc and 888 Holdings Public Limited Company?
- 3 Stocks for Euro 2016: Sports Direct International plc, Greene King plc and William Hill plc
- Why I sold William Hill plc in February