George Weston Ltd (WN.TO)

George Weston Ltd : George Weston Limited reports 2016 first quarter results and announces a 3.5% increase to quarterly common share dividend . Q1 earnings per share $0.29 . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 . Q1 sales $ 10.80 billion versus $10.41 billion . Q1 earnings per share view c$1.29, revenue view c$10.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Announces $0.44 per common share dividend declared . George Weston Ltd sees sales growth generated by new capacity and productivity improvements to drive an increase in adjusted EBITDA in 2016 . Expects to make capital investments of approximately $300 million in 2016. . Increase in adjusted EBITDA expected to be greater in second half of year as new plant capacity and capability come on-line . In 2016, Loblaw expects to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment . In 2016, Loblaw expects to grow adjusted net earnings; invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures .For 2016, company expects growth in net earnings to be driven by an increase in net earnings at Loblaw.