Wonderla Holidays Ltd (WOHL.NS)

Latest Key Developments

Wonderla Holidays June-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Wonderla Holidays Ltd : June-quarter net profit 224.6 million rupees versus 280.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 888.7 million rupees versus 672.1 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Wonderla Holidays March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Wonderla Holidays Ltd : March-quarter net profit 75.7 million rupees versus 65.9 million rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 445 million rupees versus 364.6 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Wonderla Holidays Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Wonderla Holidays Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees (15%) per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each and the same shall be paid from March 21, 2016 onwards.  Full Article

Wonderla Holidays Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Wonderla Holidays June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 259.6 million rupees versus 224.5 million rupees year ago

