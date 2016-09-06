Edition:
United Kingdom

Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)

WPG.L on London Stock Exchange

406.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
406.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
13,799,091
52-wk High
435.38
52-wk Low
255.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Worldpay says bookrunner says upsized deal size by 50m to 350m shares
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

: Worldpay - Bookrunner says upsized deal size by 50m to 350m shares ; orders below 282p per share are likely to miss the transaction Further company coverage: [WPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Bookrunner says share offering price guidance in range of 282P-285P
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

: Worldpay - Bookrunner says price guidance of 282p-285p; books covered throughout that range Further company coverage: [WPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Bookrunner says Worldpay secondary share placing covered
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Bookrunner: Bookrunner says Worldpay share placement books are covered Further company coverage: [WPG.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

Bookrunner says Ship Global to sell 300 mln Worldpay's shares
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

BofA Merrill Lynch : Proposed placing of approximately 300 million ordinary shares in Worldpay Group Plc ("company") by Ship Global 2 & Cy S.C.A. . Placing shares represent approximately 15 pct of Worldpay Group's issued ordinary share capital . Ship global 2 will cease to be entitled to appoint directors to board of worldpay group on completion of sale of placing shares . Says assuming all of placing shares are sold, Ship Global 2 will continue to hold approximately 13.2 pct of issued share capital of Worldpay Group .Worldpay Group will not receive any proceeds from placing.  Full Article

Nets says IPO-related costs amounts to 475 mln DKK
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Nets: Says banks and advisors will receive 475 million Danish crowns ($71.1 million) in relation to IPO($1 = 6.6768 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom) ((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 33 96 96 55;)).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Worldpay Group PLC News

Former British PM Cameron lands new job, first commercial role since leaving office

LONDON, Oct 6 Former British prime minister David Cameron, who stepped down abruptly last year after failing to convince British voters to remain in the EU, has been appointed to his first high profile commercial role.

» More WPG.L News

Market Views

» More WPG.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials