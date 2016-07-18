Winpak Ltd (WPK.TO)

Winpak Ltd : Winpak Ltd says capital spending for 2016 is projected to be between $80 million and $90 million . Winpak Ltd says "Canadian dollar still remains at a lower level versus its US counterpart than a year ago" . Winpak reports second quarter results . Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $204.1 million . Q2 earnings per share $0.39 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Company remains optimistic with regard to volume growth and earnings performance for balance of 2016 .Continue to pursue acquisition opportunities in co's core competencies of sophisticated packaging for food, beverage, healthcare applications.