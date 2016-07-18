Edition:
United Kingdom

Winpak Ltd (WPK.TO)

WPK.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments

Winpak Q2 earnings per share $0.39
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Winpak Ltd : Winpak Ltd says capital spending for 2016 is projected to be between $80 million and $90 million . Winpak Ltd says "Canadian dollar still remains at a lower level versus its US counterpart than a year ago" . Winpak reports second quarter results . Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $204.1 million . Q2 earnings per share $0.39 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Company remains optimistic with regard to volume growth and earnings performance for balance of 2016 .Continue to pursue acquisition opportunities in co's core competencies of sophisticated packaging for food, beverage, healthcare applications.  Full Article

Winpak Ltd announces dividend declaration
Thursday, 3 Dec 2015 

Winpak Ltd:Declares dividend of three cents per share.Payable Jan. 14, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 4.  Full Article

Winpak Ltd News

BRIEF-Winpak reports Q2 2017 EPS of $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

