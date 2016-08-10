Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO)
26.53CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.14 (+0.53%)
$26.39
$26.20
$26.66
$26.00
951,650
797,912
$33.83
$22.63
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Silver Wheaton Corp
Silver Wheaton Corp
Silver Wheaton Corp
Silver Wheaton Corp announces US$500 million bought deal financing
Silver Wheaton Corp:Has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.Says pursuant to which underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 30,125,000 common shares of Silver Wheaton at a price of US$16.60 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to Silver Wheaton of about US$500 million.Net proceeds of offering will be used to repay a portion of the debt that was drawn on the Company's US$2 billion revolving credit facility. Full Article
Silver Wheaton Corp declares fourth quarterly dividend payment for 2015
Silver Wheaton Corp:Declared its fourth quarterly cash dividend payment for 2015 of US$0.05 per common share.Fourth quarterly cash dividend of US$0.05 will be paid to holders of record of Silver Wheaton common shares as of the close of business on November 18, 2015, and will be distributed on or about December 1, 2015. Full Article
Silver Wheaton Corp acquires silver stream from Glencore's Antamina mine
Silver Wheaton Corp:Announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silver Wheaton (Caymans) Ltd. ("SWC"), has agreed to acquire from Anani Investments Ltd. (Anani), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore plc.SWC will pay Glencore cash consideration of US$900 million for the silver stream.In addition, SWC will make ongoing payments of 20% of spot price per silver ounce delivered. Full Article
