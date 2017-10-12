WPP PLC (WPP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WPP responds to Asatsu-DK statement regarding tender offer for co's shares

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wpp Plc ::NOTED ADK’S “DELAYED FAQ REGARDING TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY”‍​.WPP PLC - ‍WPP REITERATES THAT TENDER OFFER SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES ADK, AS OTHER SHAREHOLDERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY STATED BOTH PUBLICLY AND PRIVATELY​.WPP PLC - "‍ADK HAS IMPROPERLY ATTEMPTED TO TERMINATE ITS CO-OPERATION AND BUSINESS ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH WPP​".

WPP to acquire majority stake in Bruketa&Zinic OM

WPP Plc : WPP agrees to acquire majority stake in Bruketa&Zinic OM .Following acquisition, WPP's Grey Zagreb will merge into Bruketa&Zinic to create Bruketa&Zinic&Grey.

WPP says entered into close period buy back program

WPP Plc : Maximum number of shares that will be purchased is 2.37 mln for purpose of shareholder returns . Has entered into arrangement with broker, Merrill Lynch, to repurchase ordinary shares on its behalf .Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to buy-back programme is 43.9 mln stg.

GroupM names new global CEO

GroupM:Co, media investment group of WPP, today appointed Kelly Clark as global CEO.

WPP acquires Norewgian content analytics company Linkpulse

WPP Plc : Xaxis' Plista acquires Linkpulse in Norway .Xaxis' Plista acquires real-time content analytics company, Linkpulse in Norway.

Blackhawk Network to acquire Grass Roots Group

: Blackhawk Network to acquire Grass Roots Group . Blackhawk Network - Buying Grass Roots Group for about £90 million (U.S. $118 million assuming current pound to dollar exchange rate) in cash . Blackhawk Network - Deal value will be using combination of cash-on-hand and borrowings under existing revolving credit facility . Blackhawk Network - Says transaction is subject to approval by FCO which is expected within next 30 to 120 days . Blackhawk Network - Acquired Grass Roots Group entities are forecasting adjusted EBITDA of approximately £11 million for full calendar year 2016 . Blackhawk Network - Current Grass Roots shareholders comprise WPP Plc and current and former management, all of whom are selling their shares in this deal .Blackhawk Network - Says Grass Roots will operate as a subsidiary of Blackhawk.

WPP unit to buy majority stake in Turkey's WANDA Digital

WPP Plc : WANDA unaudited revenue for year ended 31 December 2015 was approximately $2.7 million, .JWT to acquire WANDA Digital in turkey.

WPP says Grey Group acquires majority stake in Brussels based Famous

WPP Plc : Grey, adweek global agency of year, acquired a majority stake in Brussels based 'Famous' .Famous will rebrand as 'Famousgrey'.

WPP to place "even greater emphasis" on growth in western continental Europe after Brexit

WPP Plc :As a result of UK's referendum decision to leave European Union, WPP will place an even greater emphasis on growth in western continental Europe..

WPP says Kantar signs affiliation agreement with market research agency in Iran

WPP Plc : Kantar signs affiliation agreement with Rahbar Bazaar, a market research agency in Iran .Has signed an affiliation agreement with Rahbar Bazaar market research institute in Iran, giving global insights network a foothold in iranian market.