Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT.TO)

Westport Fuel Systems provides Q2 2017 revenue guidance

July 13 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc :Westport Fuel Systems provides Q2 2017 revenue guidance and pro forma cash summary.Westport Fuel Systems also expects to be adjusted EBITDA positive in early 2018..Expects Q2 2017 revenues to be $57-$59 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017 and cash balance of approximately $87 million at June 30, 2017.

Westport Fuel Systems proposes offering of common shares

July 13 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc :Westport Fuel Systems proposes offering of common shares.Intends to offer and sell common shares in an underwritten public offering.No common shares will be sold or offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada pursuant to offering.

Westport Fuel to supply petroleum gas for Honda civic cars

Westport Fuel Systems : Westport Fuel Systems announces supply agreement with Honda Turkey .Signing of multi-year agreement to supply liquefied petroleum gas for new Civic ECO model that will be launched in October 2016.

Westport Fuel Systems qtrly earnings per basic share $0.05

Westport Fuel Systems Inc : New leadership team has initiated a review of company's entire portfolio of products and technologies . Qtrly earnings per basic share of $0.05 . Sale of assets in plymouth, michigan expected to reduce annual operating expenses by over $9.0 million . Consolidated revenues for quarter ended june 30, 2016 were $44.4 million compared with $27.8 million for same period last year . Plans to complete consolidation of plymouth, michigan corporate functions no later than end of q3 2016 .In q2 of 2016, sold a portion of its economic interest in weichai westport inc to cartesian for an upfront payment of $6.3 million.

Westport Fuel Systems appoints Nancy Gougarty as CEO

Westport Fuel Systems Inc : Westport Fuel Systems announces new CEO . Announce appointment of Nancy Gougarty as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately . David Demers, Westport's current CEO, is retiring from company .In addition to her role as CEO, Gougarty will join Westport board of directors as Demers steps down from board.

Westport announces exchange ratio for merger agreement with Fuel Systems

Westport Innovations Inc : Final exchange ratio has been determined for proposed business combination with Fuel Systems Solutions Inc . Fuel Systems stockholders to get 2.4755 Westport common shares for each share of Fuel Systems owned upon completion of merger .Westport announces exchange ratio for merger agreement with Fuel Systems.

Fuel Systems announces exchange ratio for merger with Westport

Fuel Systems Solutions Inc : Fuel Systems announces exchange ratio for merger with Westport .Co's stockholders will receive 2.4755 Westport common shares for each share of co owned upon completion of merger.

Fuel Systems Solutions says ISS recommended stockholders vote for merger

Fuel Systems Solutions Inc :Iss recommended stockholders vote " for " merger between fuel systems and westport innovations inc.

Westport Innovations says proxy advisory firms urge vote for proposed merger

Westport Innovations inc :Says proxy advisory firms have reaffirmed recommendation that fuel systems shareholders vote for proposed merger.

Fuel Systems Solutions co-founder intends to vote against FSS-Westport merger

Pier Antonio Costamagna, Co :Founder of Fuel Systems Solutions says he intends to vote against FSS-Westport merger at stockholder meeting.