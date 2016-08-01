Washtec AG (WSUG.DE)

WashTec AG : H1 revenues 5.4 pct above prior year . H1 revenues increase to 169.2 million euros ($188.91 million)(prior year: 160.6 mln euros); EBIT at 15.5 million euros (prior year: 13.8 mln euros) . Order backlog as of end of June was slightly above prior year level . Guidance for full year confirmed: revenue increase of about 5 percent with a double-digit ebit margin .Outlook for other key figures published in annual report 2015 also continues to apply.