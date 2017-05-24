Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)
3,942.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
3,942.00
--
--
--
--
599,948
4,333.00
3,365.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Whitbread says H1 revenue at 1.67 bln stg vs 1.55 bln stg yr ago
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc
Whitbread says senior independent director Ian Cheshire to step down
May 24 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc
Whitbread says to exit Premier Inn ops in India and South East Asia
Whitbread Plc
Whitbread sells, leases back 389-room hub in London
Whitbread Plc
Whitbread confident of making good progress this year
Whitbread Plc
Costa coffee owner Whitbread's interim profit rises on expansion
Britain's Whitbread Plc said its first-half pretax profit rose 6.7 percent as it added more Premier Inn rooms and opened more Costa coffee outlets in Britain.
- These FTSE 100 stars have exploded in Q3! And they're not finished yet
- Is now the time to buy Tesco plc, Whitbread plc & Prudential plc?
- Why I'm bullish on Tullow Oil plc, Whitbread plc and Boohoo.Com plc
- Whitbread plc, Shire plc and Marshalls plc beg your attention following the referendum sell-off
- Will a plummeting pound boost tourism shares like Merlin Entertainments plc, Whitbread plc & Marston's plc?
- Why earnings are expected to explode at AstraZeneca plc, Whitbread plc and Photo-Me International plc!