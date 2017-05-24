Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Whitbread says H1 revenue at 1.67 bln stg vs 1.55 bln stg yr ago

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc ::INTERIM DIVIDEND 31.4 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 REVENUE AT 1.67 BILLION STG VERSUS 1.55 BILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 ‍STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH NET DEBT REDUCED TO £852 MILLION​.H1 ‍PREMIER INN UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH TO £295 MILLION, COSTA CONSTANT AT £65 MILLION​.H1 ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT £328M VERSUS £307M, UP 6.7%​.H1 ‍UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT AT £342M VERSUS £320M, UP 7.1%​.‍FY18 OUTLOOK NO OVERALL CHANGE TO GROUP EXPECTATIONS​."‍PREMIER INN IS ON TRACK TO HAVE 85,000 ROOMS BY 2020 FROM 70,120 ROOMS AT END OF HALF"​.‍EXPECT TO MEET EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR​.‍NOW COMPLETED EXIT OF ALL NON-CORE INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS FOR BOTH PREMIER INN AND COSTA​.WHITBREAD - ‍COSTA REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER 230-250 NEW STORES AND APPROXIMATELY 1,200 NEW COSTA EXPRESS MACHINES IN FULL YEAR​.‍NEW HOTELS WITHIN UK ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY 5-6% TO TOTAL SALES GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR​.‍PREMIER INN IN FIRST HALF HAD REVENUE INCREASING 6.4% TO 1.052 BILLION STG​.

Whitbread says senior independent director Ian Cheshire to step down

May 24 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc ::Ian Cheshire will step down from Whitbread board, and as senior independent director, at end of Whitbread's board meeting on 21 st sept.Adam Crozier, who joined board on April 1, will become senior independent director with effect from end of same meeting.

Whitbread says to exit Premier Inn ops in India and South East Asia

Whitbread Plc : Expansion plans for Premier Inn in UK remain unaltered . Premier Inn will focus international strategy on continuing to grow its businesses in Germany and in Middle East . Costa's UK and international growth plans are not affected by today's announcement . Impact of cost associated with withdrawal from South East Asia is not considered material .Premier Inn will commence a phased withdrawal from its operations in India and South East Asia.

Whitbread sells, leases back 389-room hub in London

Whitbread Plc :Announces sale and leaseback of its 389-room hub by Premier Inn Hotel in Kings Cross, London.

Whitbread confident of making good progress this year

Whitbread Plc : Delivered total sales growth of 8.0% in q1 . Costa has started year well and premier inn continues to win share, albeit in a weaker than expected hotel market . Industry data has continued to show a soft hotel market in uk, particularly in london . During quarter premier inn grew total sales by 8.0% and like for like sales by 2.1% . Against a strong comparator premier inn like for like revpar declined by 0.5% and total revpar declined by 1.2% . Costa grew total sales by 11.5% with uk retail like for like sales growth recovering to 2.6% .With benefit of our cost efficiency programme we remain confident of making good progress for full year.