TMX Group Ltd (X.TO)

Payments Canada, Bank Of Canada, TMX Group announce collaboration

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Payments Canada::Payments canada - Co, Bank Of Canada, TMX Group announced collaboration to experiment with integrated securities, payment settlement platform.Payments Canada says integrated securities and payment settlement platform based on distributed ledger technology​.

TMX group and Shenzhen Stock Exchange sign Memorandum of Understanding

Oct 16 (Reuters) - TMX Group::TMX Group and Shenzhen Stock Exchange sign Memorandum of Understanding.‍Under scope of MoU, TMX Group and SZSE intend to create China-Canada Technology and Innovation Companies Service Initiative​.SZSE, co may also explore possibility of creating trading, and clearing, settlement connections between Canada and China​.‍MoU with Shenzhen Stock Exchange​ is effective for a period of five years.

Intercontinental exchange to buy TMX Atrium from TMX Group

Intercontinental Exchange Inc : Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement to acquire TMX Atrium from TMX Group . Intercontinental Exchange Inc says financial impact of transaction will be immaterial and was included in ICE's financial guidance for 2017 .Intercontinental Exchange Inc says transaction is expected to close within 90 days, subject to regulatory approvals.

TMX Group announces sale of Atrium

TMX Group Ltd : TMX group announces sale of Atrium . Terms of agreement were not announced . TMX Atrium will become part of ICE data services .Sold wireless and extranet infrastructure services business known as TMX Atrium to Intercontinental Exchange.

TMX Group optimistic over IPO pipeline in 2017

Tmx Group Ltd :Tmx ceo says optimistic about ipo pipeline.

Tmx group Q4 earnings per share C$0.95

Tmx Group Ltd : Tmx group limited reports results for the full year and fourth quarter 2016 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$1.18 . Q4 earnings per share c$0.95 . Q4 revenue rose 7 percent to c$189.4 million .Q4 earnings per share view c$1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TSX Company Services announces agreement with Ipreo

TMX Group Ltd :TSX company services announces agreement with Ipreo.

Tmx Group in q3 eliminate positions to realize meaningful synergies

Tmx Group Ltd : In Q3 2016, TMX eliminated positions; expects majority of these headcount reductions will be completed by end of Q1 of 2017 . Expects to incur strategic realignment expenses of about$15.0-$17.0 million . Says approximately 95 full-time positions and about 20 consultants and contractors will be impacted by cost reductions . In Q3 2016, TMX eliminated positions to realize meaningful synergies .Targeting further cost reductions related largely to compensation,benefits of $8.0-$10.0 million/year on run rate basis to be realized by 2016 end.

Alberta Investment Management says certain clients have agreed to sell 1.8 mln shares each of TMX Group

Alberta Investment Management Corporation : Certain clients have agreed to sell 1.8 million common shares each of TMX Group Limited . Common shares are being sold on underwritten block trade basis at gross price of $57.70 per share, through a syndicate of underwriters . Each of AIMCO, CDPQ and OTPPB will continue to hold approximately 5% of issued and outstanding common shares of tmx . Each of AIMCO, CDPQ and OTPPB will continue to have a nominee on board of directors of TMX . AIMCO, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan board agreed to sell an aggregate of about 9.9% of common shares of TMX as of Aug 2 .Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan board to sell shares of TMX Group Ltd.

TMX Group Limited Q2 shr C$1.07

Tmx Group Ltd : Tmx group limited reports results for the second quarter 2016 . Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to c$194.6 million . Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.23 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share c$1.07 .Says expect to incur additional strategic re-alignment expenses for balance of 2016.