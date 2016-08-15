GoldMoney Inc (XAU.TO)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GoldMoney qtrly basic diluted and net loss per shares of $0.04
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

GoldMoney Inc : Qtrly consolidated revenue of $112.4 million, an increase of $109.5 million from same period in previous year .Qtrly basic diluted and net loss per shares of $0.04.  Full Article

Goldmoney Inc Q4 total comprehensive loss 8 cents per share
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Goldmoney Inc : Q4 revenue was $108.7 million, up 35% from $80.8 million for previous quarter ended December 31, 2015 . Total comprehensive loss for quarter of $5 million, or $0.08 per share . All figures in C$ .Goldmoney Inc announces financial results for the year ended March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Goldmoney says will integrate its Bitgold and Goldmoney services
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Goldmoney Inc : Announces a realignment of its operations . Will integrate its bitgold and Goldmoney services under a unified goldmoney identity, later this year . Bitgold brand will eventually be phased out . In conjunction with rebranding and operations realignment, company is changing its KPI reporting format . May 2016 transaction volume c$53.2 million, down c$5.5 million .May 2016 customer assets c$1.67 billion, down about c$47 million.  Full Article

GoldMoney Inc completes C$36.6 million bought deal financing
Wednesday, 24 Feb 2016 

GoldMoney Inc:Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 9,394,828 common shares at a price of C$3.90 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$36,639,829.Net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.  Full Article

GoldMoney Inc announces C$15,000,000 financing
Wednesday, 3 Feb 2016 

GoldMoney Inc:Says underwriters has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 3,846,154 common shares of Company at a price of C$3.90 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$15,000,000.Net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.  Full Article

GoldMoney Inc News

BRIEF-Goldmoney announces $30 million CAD financing

* Goldmoney announces $30 million CAD financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

