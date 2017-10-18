Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ExxonMobil acquires a crude oil terminal in Texas from Genesis Energy

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp ::ExxonMobil acquires crude oil terminal to serve growing Permian Basin production.has acquired a crude oil terminal in Wink, Texas from Genesis Energy LP​.

ExxonMobil begins production on polyethylene line at Mont Belvieu plastics plant

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Chemical Company::ExxonMobil begins production on new polyethylene line at Mont Belvieu plastics plant.ExxonMobil Chemical Company​ - ‍mont Belvieu plant capacity will total more than 2.5 million tons per year.

ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center

Oct 13 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp :ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center.ExxonMobil - ‍new facilities include an engine test center and a lubricant research and development blend plant​.ExxonMobil - ‍expansion of facility expected to be completed in 2019 and will include employees relocating from research facility in paulsboro, n.j.​.ExxonMobil - ‍expanded facility in clinton will include a new engine testing center, a lubricant research and development blend plant.

EDF's Edison confirms talks under way to sell stake in Italy LNG terminal

June 9 (Reuters) - Edison, the Italian energy group owned by France's EDF, says::confirms talks are under way to sell 7.3 percent stake in the liquefied natural gas facility Terminale LNG Adriatico located in northern Italy.confirms talks under way to sell the pipeline connecting the said terminal to Italy's gas transport grid and two offices in Milan hosting its headquarters.

Oil Search to farm-in to acreage in onshore Papuan Gulf Basin

May 29 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd :Oil Search farm-in to acreage in onshore papuan gulf basin.unit entered into arrangements regarding acquisition of a 30% interest in each of PPLs 474, 475, 476, 477 and PRL 39 from Exxonmobil affiliates​.

S&P says Exxon Mobil outlook revised to negative from stable‍​

May 24 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp ::S&P says Exxon Mobil Corp outlook revised to negative from stable on weak credit measures; ratings affirmed‍​.

Maersk Drilling extends drillship contract with ExxonMobil

May 24 (Reuters) - A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK :SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL << >>.THE ESTIMATED VALUE OF THE CONTRACT EXTENSION IS $22.5 MLN, WITH A DURATION OF 150 DAYS.MAERSK VIKING WILL NOW BE IN OPERATION FOR UNTIL DECEMBER 2017."IT IS EVIDENT THAT WE ARE NOW LOOKING AT A DAY RATE MUCH LOWER THAN THE ORIGINAL CONTRACT, REFLECTING THE CURRENT MARKET SITUATION," SAYS VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF GLOBAL SALES IN MAERSK DRILLING, MICHAEL REIMER MORTENSEN."HOWEVER, MAERSK DRILLING HAS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERED COST LEVELS ACROSS THE FLEET IN THE PAST YEARS, ENABLING US TO OPERATE JUST AS EFFICIENTLY IN THIS NEW ENVIRONMENT".

InterOil says shareholders approve transaction with Exxon Mobil

InterOil Corp : InterOil: 91% of shares voted approve exxonmobil transaction .InterOil Corp - shareholders approved transaction with Exxon Mobil corporation at special meeting held on tuesday.

Exxon Mobil to acquire companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6 bln Barrels

Exxon Mobil Corp : Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares . Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin resource to 6 billion barrels . Exxon Mobil Corp - companies' assets include 250,000 acres in highly prolific Permian basin . Exxon Mobil Corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares . Exxon Mobil Corp - deal adds more than 3.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 75 percent is liquids . Exxon Mobil - will make an upfront payment of $5.6 billion in Exxonmobil shares, and a series of additional contingent cash payments totaling up to $1 billion . Exxon Mobil Corp - acquired companies, which include operating entity bopco, hold about 275,000 acres of leasehold .Exxon Mobil Corp - acquired companies have production of more than 18,000 net oil equivalent barrels per day.

Exxon Mobil reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.63

Exxon Mobil Corp : ExxonMobil earns $2.7 billion in third quarter of 2016 . Q3 earnings per share $0.63 . Quarterly upstream earnings were $620 million in Q3 of 2016, down $738 million from Q3 of 2015 . Quarterly liquids production totaled 2.2 million barrels per day, down 120,000 barrels per day. . Quarterly downstream earnings were $1.2 billion, down $804 million from Q3 of 2015 . Quarterly oil-equivalent production was 3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, with liquids down 5.1 percent and natural gas up 0.8 percent . Quarterly natural gas production was 9.6 billion cubic feet per day, up 77 million cubic feet per day from 2015 . Q3 2016 earnings of $2.7 billion decreased $1.6 billion, or 38 percent, from Q3 of 2015 . Q3 total revenue and other income $58,677 million versus. $67,344 million year-ago . Quarterly chemical earnings of $1.2 billion were $56 million lower than Q3 of 2015 . Q3 2016 capital and exploration expenditures were $4.2 billion, down 45 percent from Q3 of 2015 . Quarterly cash flow from operations and asset sales was $6.3 billion, including proceeds associated with asset sales of $1 billion . Q3 oil-equivalent production 3,811 koebd versus. 3,918 koebd last year . Q3 worldwide refinery throughput 4,365 kbd versus. 4,457 kbd last year . "While the operating environment remains challenging, company continues to focus on capturing efficiencies, advancing strategic investments".