Exco Technologies Ltd (XTC.TO)
XTC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.86CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
$9.94
Open
$9.90
Day's High
$10.00
Day's Low
$9.75
Volume
23,107
Avg. Vol
37,821
52-wk High
$12.79
52-wk Low
$9.24
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Exco Technologies Ltd Q3 earnings per share c$0.30 excluding items
Exco Technologies Limited
Exco Technologies Ltd says quarterly dividend raised 17%
Exco Technologies Ltd:Says quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share to be paid on March 30 to shareholders of record date on March 16. Full Article
BRIEF-Exco Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share c$0.26
* Exco Technologies Limited announces results for third quarter ended June 30, 2017