Yatas Yatak ve Yorgan Sanayi Ticaret AS (YATAS.IS)

Yataş Yatak ve Yorgan Sanayi Ve Ticaret : Decides to buy up to 10 percent of the shares .Maximum price for share repurchase program at 3.75 lira ($1.22) per share.

Yatas Yatak Ve Yorgan Sanayi Ticaret AS : Says to buyback up to 4.2 million company shares within the scope of share buyback program announced on Sept. 1, 2015 . So far 29,643 shares representing 0.069 percent has been repurchased within the same share buyback program . Maximum price for the share repurchase will be determined by the general meeting .Share buyback will be affective as July 20 2016 upon EGM approval.