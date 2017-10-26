Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yes Bank Sept qtr profit up 25 pct

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 10.03 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 10.27 billion rupees.Sept quarter interest earned 48 billion rupees versus 40.60 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter provisions 4.47 billion rupees versus 1.62 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter gross NPA 1.82 percent versus 0.97 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter net NPA 1.04 percent versus 0.39 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter NIM 3.7 percent.Says no additional account was restructured through S4A route during quarter ‍​.Says divergence in gross NPAs 63.55 billion rupees in quarter.Says divergence in provisioning 15.36 billion rupees in qtr‍​.Net profit in sept quarter last year was 8.02 billion rupees.Adjusted net profit after tax for year ended march 31, 2017 after taking into account divergence in provisioning was 23.16 billion rupees.The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed as 10.03 bln rupees from a release on the BSE.

Yes Bank appoints Ashok Chawla as non-executive part-time chairman

Yes Bank Ltd :Says appoints Ashok Chawla as non - executive part-time chairman of the bank effective October 30, 2016.

Yes Bank says not received any correspondence on rules violation from SEBI

Yes Bank : Yes Bank clarifies on news item "Yes Bank violated rules, finds SEBI probe." .Confirms no such correspondence has been received by Yes Bank from SEBI.

Yes Bank says no merchant bankers appointed so far for US$1 bln capital raising event

Yes Bank Ltd : Clarifies that no merchant bankers have been appointed by bank so far for US$1 billion capital raising event .

India's Yes Bank says to raise $1 bln via local share sale this fiscal

India's Yes Bank : Exec says will sell shares to institutional investors definitely during this fiscal year . Exec says to launch mutual fund business in the beginning of next fiscal year . Exec says to launch credit card business next week . Exec says looking to raise planned $1 billion capital from a domestic share sale Further company coverage: [YESB.NS] (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Yes Bank June-qtr profit up about 33 pct

Yes Bank Ltd : June-quarter net profit 7.32 billion rupees versus 5.51 billion rupees last year . June-quarter interest earned 38.62 billion rupees versus 32.52 billion rupees last year . June-quarter provisions 2.07 billion rupees versus 979.6 million rupees year ago . June-quarter gross NPA 0.79 percent versus 0.76 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPA 0.29 percent versus 0.29 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 7.07 billion rupees . Says June-quarter NIM 3.4 percent . Provision coverage ratio stands at 64.2 percent as at June 30, 2016 .

Yes Bank gets SEBI nod to set up AMC

Yes Bank Ltd : Receives in principle approval from SEBI for setting up of Mutual Fund, Asset Management and Trustee Co . The AMC and the Trust Company to be set up as units of Yes Bank .

Gemalto supplies data encryption solution to YES Bank

Gemalto NV :YES Bank secures mobile payment transactions with data encryption solution from Gemalto.

Yes Bank execute share subscription and shareholders' agreement"

Yes Bank Ltd : Executed a "share subscription and shareholders' agreement" with receivables exchange of India limited .

Yes Bank gets govt approval to increase foreign investment limit to 74 pct

Yes Bank Ltd : Yes Bank receives government of India: CCEA approval to increase foreign investment limit to 74% . Co already has enabling approval from board to raise additional $1 billion of equity capital .