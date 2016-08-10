Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR.TO)
YGR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.55CAD
23 Oct 2017
3.55CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.28%)
$0.01 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
$3.54
$3.54
Open
$3.52
$3.52
Day's High
$3.60
$3.60
Day's Low
$3.50
$3.50
Volume
210,997
210,997
Avg. Vol
141,735
141,735
52-wk High
$4.00
$4.00
52-wk Low
$1.17
$1.17
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Yangarra qtrly loss per basic share was $0.01
Yangarra Resources Ltd : Yangarra announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results . Qtrly oil and gas sales were $5.7 million with funds flow from operations of $2.8 million . Tie-In into company owned facilities is currently in planning stage with production anticipated in q4 .Qtrly loss per basic share was $0.01. Full Article
Yangarra reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18
Yangarra Resources Ltd
BRIEF-Yangarra Q2 basic FFO $0.15 per share
* Yangarra announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results