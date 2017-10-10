Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yapi Kredi secures $1.35 billion syndicated loan ‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI AS ::SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR $1.35 BILLION ‍​.LOAN AGREEMENT IS CONSISTING OF A 367-DAY AND A 2 YEAR 1 DAY TRANCHE.ALL-IN COST WILL BE LIBOR + 135 BPS AND EURIBOR + 125 BPS FOR THE 367 TRANCHE.LIBOR + 220 BPS AND EURIBOR + 210 BPS FOR THE 2 YEAR AND 1 DAY TRANCHE.

UniCredit exec says no concerns over Yapi Kredi's capital this yr

UniCredit head of Strategy and M&A Marina Natale tells analyst call: Not concerned about capital position of Turkish unit from now to year-end Further company coverage: [CRDI.MI] (Reporting by Milan Newsroom).

Turkey has always been a success factor for UniCredit-chairman to paper

UniCredit Chairman Giuseppe Vita tells Italian daily la Repubblica: Bank's presence in Turkey has always been a success factor . Assets in Central and Eastern Europe are strategic for group . When asked whether he would put himself forward for another mandate from 2018, says bank needs younger top executives (Reporting by Milan Newsroom).

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS to issue debt instruments up to USD 6 billioon

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS:Says ‍issuances of eurobond or similar debt instruments within a period of 1 year to be sold up to an amount of USD 6 billion.Sees debt ‍sold to individual and institutional investors resident outside of Turkey in various tranches, maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates.

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS sees FY 2016 loan and deposits growth at 13 percent

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS:Sees FY 2016 loan and deposits growth of 13 percent.