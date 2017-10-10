Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)
4.39TRY
22 Oct 2017
-0.08TL (-1.79%)
4.47TL
4.44TL
4.44TL
4.36TL
16,118,409
19,815,065
4.98TL
3.05TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Yapi Kredi secures $1.35 billion syndicated loan
Oct 10 (Reuters) - YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI AS
UniCredit exec says no concerns over Yapi Kredi's capital this yr
UniCredit head of Strategy and M&A Marina Natale tells analyst call: Not concerned about capital position of Turkish unit from now to year-end Further company coverage: [CRDI.MI] (Reporting by Milan Newsroom). Full Article
Turkey has always been a success factor for UniCredit-chairman to paper
UniCredit Chairman Giuseppe Vita tells Italian daily la Repubblica: Bank's presence in Turkey has always been a success factor . Assets in Central and Eastern Europe are strategic for group . When asked whether he would put himself forward for another mandate from 2018, says bank needs younger top executives (Reporting by Milan Newsroom). Full Article
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS to issue debt instruments up to USD 6 billioon
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS:Says issuances of eurobond or similar debt instruments within a period of 1 year to be sold up to an amount of USD 6 billion.Sees debt sold to individual and institutional investors resident outside of Turkey in various tranches, maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates. Full Article
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS sees FY 2016 loan and deposits growth at 13 percent
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS:Sees FY 2016 loan and deposits growth of 13 percent. Full Article
Yapi Kredi contributes 114 mln euro net operating profit to Unicredit in Q3 -filing
ISTANBUL, Oct 24 Turkey's Yapi Kredi contributed 114 million euros ($133.92 million) of net operating profit in the third quarter to Italy's Unicredit, according to a regulatory filing made by the Turkish lender on Tuesday.