Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS)

India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit 5.91 billion rupees versus profit of 2.38 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 3.26 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol total revenue 17.85 billion rupees versus 17.39 billion rupees last year.Says domestic subscription growth for the quarter was at 7.2 pct‍​.Says full year outlook for subscription growth remains unaltered.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises completes acquisition of India Webportal Pvt

July 24 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :Says completed acquisition of 100% equity stake in India Webportal Private Limited.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises says Sony Pictures to buy Ten Sports from co<6758.T>

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd : Sony pictures to acquire Ten Sports from Zee . Deal for all-cash consideration of US$385 million . Deal expected to be concluded within 4-5 months .

Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up about 22 pct

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.17 billion rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 15.72 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.78 billion rupees as per Ind-AS;consol total income from operations was 13.27 billion rupees . June-quarter advertising revenues of 9.12 billion rupees, up 19.2% yoy .

Zee Entertainment Enterprises March-qtr consol profit after tax up about 13 pct

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 2.66 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.32 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol total income from operations 15.32 billion rupees versus 13.47 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 2.66 billion rupees . Recommended equity dividend of 2.25 rupees per share . March-quarter consol net profit after tax 2.61 billion rupees versus 2.31 billion rupees last year .