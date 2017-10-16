Edition:
United Kingdom

Zee Learn Ltd (ZEEE.NS)

ZEEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

46.20INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.20 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs46.00
Open
Rs46.60
Day's High
Rs47.40
Day's Low
Rs46.10
Volume
591,063
Avg. Vol
550,274
52-wk High
Rs51.10
52-wk Low
Rs31.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Zee Learn Sept-qtr profit rises
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Zee Learn Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 100.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 373.2 million rupees versus 335.6 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Tree House Education and Accessories says board approves revised scheme of amalgamation with Zee Learn
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Tree House Education and Accessories Ltd : Board approves revised scheme of amalgamation of co with Zee Learn .  Full Article

Zee Learn appoints Debshankar Mukhopadhyay as CEO
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 

Zee Learn Ltd : Approved the appointment of Debshankar Mukhopadhyay as the chief executive officer of the company .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Zee Learn Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Zee Learn Sept-qtr profit rises

* Sept quarter net profit 100.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago

» More ZEEE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials