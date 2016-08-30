Edition:
United Kingdom

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZEEN.NS)

ZEEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

41.35INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs41.75
Open
Rs41.75
Day's High
Rs42.75
Day's Low
Rs40.80
Volume
1,293,830
Avg. Vol
716,508
52-wk High
Rs43.35
52-wk Low
Rs28.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zee Media CEO Rajendra Kumar Arora resigns
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Zee Media Corporation Ltd : Resignation of executive director & CEO . Rajendra Kumar Arora resigned as executive director,ceo of the company with effect from the close of business on August 30, 2016 .  Full Article

Zee Media Corporation Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Zee Media Corp June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 52.4 million rupees versus profit of 950,000 rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
