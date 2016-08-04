Elringklinger AG (ZILGn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ElringKlinger eyes light weight component orders from 2017
ElringKlinger
ElringKlinger confirms FY guidance given end of July
ElringKlinger AG
Elringklinger cfo says sees cost improvement of about 30 million euros over 2-3 years at shielding systems
3 years at shielding systems:. Full Article
ElringKlinger prelim Q2 revenue up at 390.9 mln euros
ElringKlinger AG
ElringKlinger acquires tool- and die-making specialist
ElringKlinger AG
Elringklinger secures major contract for global lightweighting project
Elringklinger AG
ElringKlinger expects FY 2016 EBIT between EUR 160-170 mln
ElringKlinger AG
ElringKlinger confirms FY 2016 outlook
ElringKlinger AG:Guidance for current financial year confirmed for FY 2016.Has confirmed its guidance of organic revenue growth of between 5% and 7% in 2016, while adjusted EBIT before purchase price allocation is expected to lie between 160 mln and 170 mln euros. Full Article
ElringKlinger AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose FY 2015 dividend
ElringKlinger AG:Guidance 2016 is organic revenue growth of 5 to 7 pct, EBIT before purchase price allocation of 160 million to 170 million euros.Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.55 euros per share despite lower earnings.FY 2016 revenue 1,570 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 169.14 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
ElringKlinger subsidiary Hug Engineering AG acquires COdiNOx Beheer Group
ElringKlinger AG:Subsidiary Hug Engineering AG acquires COdiNOx Beheer Group.Closing of the takeover deal is dependent, among other aspects, on the merger of four subsidiaries of COdiNOx Beheer B.V. into the parent company.Company will subsequently be renamed as Hug Engineering B.V.Acquiree is to be included in the scope of consolidation of the Hug Engineering Group retrospectively as of Jan. 1. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 8
