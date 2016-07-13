Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA)
24.36EUR
3:59pm BST
€0.00 (+0.02%)
€24.35
€24.35
€24.40
€24.35
93,029
451,971
€28.85
€19.78
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Airbus says any loss on A380 would not have big group impact
Airbus chief Bregier: says may not break even on A380 at 12 deliveries a year, but can reduce fixed costs by reorganising teams . says profit or loss on A380 at 12 deliveries a year would not be material for airbus . says decided to put on hold A380neo version for some years, can't count on it to get additional orders for now . says may be able to lift production of a380 again in future as airport congestion grows . says expects will get U.S. export licences needed for sale of jets to Iran soon . says vast majority of suppliers are taking appropriate action to handle increases in production . says Zodiac Aerospace on right track on business class seats for A350, but not for lavatories . says more customers asking for earlier deliveries than asking for postponements . says would not make sense for now to produce more than 60 single aisle jets a month . says hopes Bombardier will no longer practise 'dumping' to win orders Further company coverage: [AIR.PA] (Reporting by Tim Hepher) ((Mark.R.Potter@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Zodiac Aerospace says main family shareholders sign collective retention agreement
Zodiac Aerospace SA
Zodiac Aerospace 9M sales up 5.9 pct to 3.84 billion euros
Zodiac Aerospace
Zodiac Aerospace confirms FY 2016/2016 guidance
Zodiac Aerospace SA:For FY 2015/2016, group confirms its target for its current operating income to come in close to that of FY 2014/2015. Full Article
Zodiac Aerospace gives 2015/16 operating income guidance
Zodiac Aerospace SA:Says current operating income for 2015/2016 financial year to come in close to 2014/2015 operating income. Full Article
Zodiac Aerospace updates on FY 2015/16 deployment of transformation and recovery plan
Zodiac Aerospace SA:Announces update on deployment of transformation and recovery plan with sliding of FY 2015/16 financial target.Says while the objectives are maintained, the recovery will spread out on a duration longer than initially planned.In the short term, this results in excess cost remaining at a high level.Banking covenant ratio (adjusted net debt/EBITDA), calculated at end of fiscal year, should be respected. Full Article
Zodiac Aerospace comments on FY 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 outlook
Zodiac Aerospace SA:Seeks to achieve a slight growth in revenue with a positive dollar impact and current operating income margin of around 10 pct for FY 2015/2016.In fiscal year 2016/2017, current operating margin is expected to improve by two percentage points compared to fiscal 2015/2016. Full Article
Zodiac Aerospace gives FY 2016/2017 outlook in line with analyst' estimates
Zodiac Aerospace SA:Sees for FY 2016/2017 slight growth in revenue.FY 2014/2015 revenue 4,932 mln euros.FY 2016/2017 revenue 5,355 mln euros (8.6 pct growth) - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Bombardier spends $2.4 bln a year on aerospace in U.S. -document
NEW YORK, Oct 5 Bombardier Inc's aerospace business spent $2.4 billion in the United States last year, tapping more than 800 suppliers in all but three U.S. states, according to a confidential Bombardier report seen by Reuters on Thursday.