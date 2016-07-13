Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Airbus says any loss on A380 would not have big group impact

Airbus chief Bregier: says may not break even on A380 at 12 deliveries a year, but can reduce fixed costs by reorganising teams . says profit or loss on A380 at 12 deliveries a year would not be material for airbus . says decided to put on hold A380neo version for some years, can't count on it to get additional orders for now . says may be able to lift production of a380 again in future as airport congestion grows . says expects will get U.S. export licences needed for sale of jets to Iran soon . says vast majority of suppliers are taking appropriate action to handle increases in production . says Zodiac Aerospace on right track on business class seats for A350, but not for lavatories . says more customers asking for earlier deliveries than asking for postponements . says would not make sense for now to produce more than 60 single aisle jets a month . says hopes Bombardier will no longer practise 'dumping' to win orders Further company coverage: [AIR.PA] (Reporting by Tim Hepher) ((Mark.R.Potter@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Zodiac Aerospace says main family shareholders sign collective retention agreement

Zodiac Aerospace SA : Main family shareholders of the Zodiac Aerospace Company have on June 20, completed and registered with the French Tax Authority a collective retention agreement . Collective retention agreement of main family shareholders to run for two years with possible renewal in 12-month periods .Shares subject to aforementioned agreement currently represent around 23 pct of capital and 34 pct of gross total voting rights.

Zodiac Aerospace 9M sales up 5.9 pct to 3.84 billion euros

Zodiac Aerospace : 9 month sales increase 5.9 pct to 3.84 billion euros ($4.31 billion); +0.4 pct like-for-like . +4.4 pct organic growth in Q3 2015/2016 . Maintains its 2015/2016 guidance for the full year of a current operating income close to the one of FY 2014/15 . The group also confirms its other guidance. The banking covenant should be respected .Both Zodiac Seats and Zodiac Cabin confirm objective to get back to operational performance in Seats and Cabin in 18 months, starting from announcement in March 2016.

Zodiac Aerospace SA:Says current operating income for 2015/2016 financial year to come in close to 2014/2015 operating income.

Zodiac Aerospace updates on FY 2015/16 deployment of transformation and recovery plan

Zodiac Aerospace SA:Announces update on deployment of transformation and recovery plan with ‍sliding of FY 2015/16 financial target​.Says while the objectives are maintained, the recovery will spread out on a duration longer than initially planned.In the short term, this results in excess cost remaining at a high level.Banking covenant ratio (adjusted net debt/EBITDA), calculated at end of fiscal year, should be respected.

Zodiac Aerospace SA:Seeks to achieve a slight growth in revenue with a positive dollar impact and current operating income margin of around 10 pct for FY 2015/2016.In fiscal year 2016/2017, current operating margin is expected to improve by two percentage points compared to fiscal 2015/2016.

Zodiac Aerospace SA:Sees for FY 2016/2017 slight growth in revenue.FY 2014/2015 revenue 4,932 mln euros.FY 2016/2017 revenue 5,355 mln euros (8.6 pct growth) - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.