Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS (ZOREN.IS)

Zorlu Enerji Q2 net result turns to profit of 74.1 million lira

Aug 14 (Reuters) - ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK URETIM AS ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 819.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 310.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 74.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 45.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Zorlu Enerji Q2 net loss narrows to 45.6 million lira

Zorlu Enerji : Q2 net loss of 45.6 million lira ($15.40 million) versus loss of 70.9 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 310.5 million lira versus 168.5 million lira year ago.

Zorlu Enerji to issue bonds up to 300 million lira

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS :Said on Wednesday to issue bonds up to 300 million lira ($101.45 million) with up to 3 years maturity for qualified investors.

Zorlu Enerji Q1 net loss decreases to 13.9 million lira

Zorlu Enerji : Q1 net loss of 13.9 million lira ($4.73 million) versus loss of 136.5 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 244.5 million lira versus 139.9 million lira year ago.

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS gives 2016 forecast for revenue and EBITDA above analysts' esimates

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS:Sees 2016 net sales at between 950 million lira - 1.05 billion lira.Sees 2016 EBITDA at between 375 million lira - 425 million lira.FY 2016 revenue at 890 million lira and EBITDA 283 million lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS pays no dividend for FY 2015

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS:Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend.

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS sets up new unit ‍Zorlu Solar Enerji

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS:Sets up new unit ‍Zorlu Solar Enerji with 2 million lira capital.