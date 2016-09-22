Edition:
ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)

ZPG.L on London Stock Exchange

356.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
356.40
Open
353.10
Day's High
357.30
Day's Low
353.10
Volume
203,003
Avg. Vol
911,210
52-wk High
401.20
52-wk Low
273.83

Latest Key Developments

Countrywide sells all of its stake in Zoopla Property for 29.2 mln stg
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Countrywide Plc : Announces that it has sold in aggregate 9.2 mln ordinary shares in Zoopla Property Group Plc . Sale at an average price of 3.17 stg between period from 9 August 2016 to 21 September 2016 . Following disposal, Countrywide no longer has a holding in Zoopla's ordinary share capital. . Gross proceeds of share sales amount to 29.2 million stg. .Proceeds of disposal will be used to reduce corporate indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes..  Full Article

ZPG PLC News

BRIEF-ZPG says ‍signed new long term marketing agreement with Connells Limited

* ZPG PLC - ‍SIGNED A NEW LONG TERM MARKETING AGREEMENT WITH CONNELLS LIMITED

Earnings vs. Estimates

