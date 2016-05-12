Zydus Wellness Ltd (ZYDS.NS)

Zydus Wellness Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 258.1 million rupees versus 201.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter consol total income from operations 1.10 billion rupees versus 975.2 million rupees last year .

Zydus Wellness Ltd:Says board approved payment of interim dividend @ of 65% i.e. 6.5 Indian rupees per equity share on 3,90,72,089 equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each of the company for the financial year 2015-2016.