Edition:
United Kingdom

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ.TO)

ZZZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

38.77CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
$38.74
Open
$38.90
Day's High
$39.22
Day's Low
$38.72
Volume
34,087
Avg. Vol
69,938
52-wk High
$42.36
52-wk Low
$26.73

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sleep Country Canada Q2 EPS C$0.26
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc : Q2 Revenue Rose 17.3 Percent To C$120.2 Million . Qtrly Same Store Sales Growth Was 12.2% . Q2 Earnings Per Share View C$0.23, Revenue View C$115.4 Million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sleep Country Canada Reports Second Quarter 2016 Performance Including 33.8% Operating Ebitda Increase On 12.2% Growth In Same Store Sales .Q2 Earnings Per Share C$0.26.  Full Article

Sleep Country Canada Q1 earnings per share $0.19
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc : Qtrly revenues increased 17.1% to $107.3 million from $91.6 million . Q1 earnings per share $0.19 .Sleep country canada reports record first quarter 2016 performance including 34.4% operating ebitda increase on 11.7% growth in same store sales.  Full Article

Sleep Country Canada declares second quarterly dividend
Friday, 29 Jan 2016 

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc:Declares a dividend on the Company's common shares in the amount of $0.13 per share.Payable on Feb. 26 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc News

BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada reports Q2 ‍basic earnings per share $0.30​

* Sleep country Canada reports strong performance for second quarter of 2017

» More ZZZ.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials