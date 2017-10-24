Edition:
CLP Holdings Ltd (0002.HK)

0002.HK on Hong Kong Stock

79.55HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.35 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$79.90
Open
HK$80.00
Day's High
HK$80.05
Day's Low
HK$79.50
Volume
1,101,848
Avg. Vol
2,102,237
52-wk High
HK$85.50
52-wk Low
HK$70.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Kadoorie

75 1997 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Richard Lancaster

55 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

William Mocatta

63 1999 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Geert Peeters

53 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

So Siu Mai Yuen

59 2010 Group Director and Vice Chairman - CLP Power Hong Kong
CLP Holdings Ltd News

