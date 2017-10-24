CLP Holdings Ltd (0002.HK)
0002.HK on Hong Kong Stock
79.55HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.35 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$79.90
Open
HK$80.00
Day's High
HK$80.05
Day's Low
HK$79.50
Volume
1,101,848
Avg. Vol
2,102,237
52-wk High
HK$85.50
52-wk Low
HK$70.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Kadoorie
|75
|1997
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Lancaster
|55
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
William Mocatta
|63
|1999
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Geert Peeters
|53
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
So Siu Mai Yuen
|59
|2010
|Group Director and Vice Chairman - CLP Power Hong Kong
