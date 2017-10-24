Edition:
Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (0003.HK)

0003.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.80HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$14.88
Open
HK$14.88
Day's High
HK$14.88
Day's Low
HK$14.80
Volume
4,548,365
Avg. Vol
9,358,046
52-wk High
HK$15.27
52-wk Low
HK$12.27

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shau-Kee Lee

88 1983 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Hon Ming Ho

59 2008 Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

Kam Shing Siu

2013 Chief Operating Officer - New Energy Business

Wing Kin Chan

66 1997 Managing Director, Executive Director

Wai Yee Wong

65 2013 Chief Operating Officer - Utilities Business, Executive Director
Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd News

